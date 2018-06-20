Kate Wright finds it ''challenging'' being a stepmum.

The 36-year-old reality TV star is looking after her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand's kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven, while he is away in Russia working as a pundit at the football World Cup, and while she always knew taking care of someone else's kids would be ''hard'', she ''couldn't imagine'' life without the youngsters.

She told MailOnline: ''It is challenging but it's just as amazing. It was always going to be a hard job, it was never going to be easy but I love it and I couldn't imagine life without the three children.

''I think it was the right decision to leave the spotlight when I came into the family, I don't think it would have been right on the children as I had to get to know the kids.''

Kate admits Rio's children miss the former England footballer, but she also likes spending time with the kids on her own.

She said: ''I'm with the kids on my own and obviously we miss him but we're having a nice time just us four as well.''

Kate is keen to inspire the kids to grow up ''healthy and confident'', but otherwise she tells them it doesn't matter what they look like.

When asked what positive messages she passes onto Rio's children, she said: ''You have to love yourself and keep healthy and fit and I don't think it matters what you look like so long as you feel healthy and confident.''

The former 'The Only Way is Essex' star has been a big gym goer for years but feels there is added pressure nowadays to appear fit, due to social media.

She added: ''I've always gone to the gym since I was in school and I do like keeping fit for myself but I do feel like there is a pressure in the industry with Instagram.''

Kate could soon be planning her wedding if a recent hint made by Rio is anything to go by, after the retired footballer admitted they have discussed marriage.

He said: ''We do talk about it [getting engaged and getting married]. But I'm not going to sit here and give you a date.''