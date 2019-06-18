Kate Wright was ''nervous'' to model her own swimwear collection for V by Very.

The 28-year-old reality star has teamed up with online fashion retailer to create her first summer fashion, swimwear and nightwear edit, and Kate has revealed that she made sure to keep to her strict gym regime for the line's shoot in Portugal.

Speaking to the new issue of OK! magazine, she said: ''I was nervous because I hadn't done it in a while, but once I was on set in Portugal I got back into it. I just went to the gym as I normally do. I didn't change too much because I go a lot anyway.''

And Kate wanted to make sure her much-anticipated range was inspired by her own wardrobe and was inclusive to make women feel ''confident and happy''.

She added: ''I'm quite picky with what I do now, but I couldn't say no to working with Very. I love the brand, and they wanted to work with me to create something that was me.

''There are swim styles to suit all different body shapes, and there's stuff that I really love like crop tops and trousers. I want to see everybody in it looking happy and confident.''

The former 'TOWIE star - who is marrying Rio Ferdinand after he popped the question last year - went on to admit that she is more ''confident'' in herself because her life has changed in a ''positive way''.

She said:''I'm feeling good! I feel like I've really grown in myself the last couple of years, and I'm more confident.

''My whole life has changed in a positive way, and I feel settled and happy. I've found out who I am, and I am in touch with myself. I know what makes me happy and I know when something isn't making me feel good. Before I didn't really know at all, and it meant I struggled sometimes. I know that going to the gym makes me happy, but equally if I'm tired I'll allow myself a day off.''