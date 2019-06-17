Kate Wright is living out her ''own fairy tale'' and feels ''very lucky'' to be marrying Rio Ferdinand.

The 28-year-old reality star is set to wed the retired England soccer player - who lost his ex-wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015 to breast cancer when she was just 34 - after he popped the question last year, and Kate has opened up about her upcoming wedding and revealed that she is ''excited'' to walk down the aisle to her dream man.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: ''I hoped I'd get married at some stage, so obviously I'm very happy and excited about that.

''It hasn't panned out exactly how I imagined when I was a kid. Like most young girls I had the typical fairy tale in mind, but this is my own fairy tale. I can't complain at all. I feel very lucky.''

And Kate is concentrating on all the little details to make her nuptials ''more special'' because they matter more than ''the big things''.

She added: ''I used to be an events organiser, and I enjoy it all. I even enjoy organising drawers and cupboards. It's really sad, but I love doing it. It's my idea of fun. I have started planning the wedding very slowly. I do think about all the small things, which I think will help make the day even more special. It's more about those little details rather than the big things.''

The former 'TOWIE' star has a ''very equal'' partnership with Rio, 40, and the pair are sharing the planning of their nuptials.

Kate - who has been stepmother to the former sportsman's three children since they embarked on their relationship - said: ''Rio and I are very equal. We share control on everything we do in life. We always bounce ideas off each other. I will do more of the organising, but he will have a say. I'll let my friends take the reins on the hen do a little bit. I'm sure there will be a few surprises.''

