Kate Wright has hinted she's going on a ''detox'' from ''toxic'' people in her life, following her engagement to Rio Ferdinand.

The 37-year-old former reality star announced her engagement to the former England soccer player last November, and has now shared a series of cryptic posts on social media which suggest she is cutting people out of her life who ''hate'' their romance.

In one post on the photo sharing site, the former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star wrote: ''Some people only hate you because of the way other people love you.''

She then posted a second picture of her and Rio, which was captioned: ''& then I met you. Thank you for loving me like you do (sic)''

And a third post on the site featured a quote about ''cleansing'' the body from all toxins, including people.

It read: ''Every now & then a detox is necessary. Cleanse the toxins from your body & life; that means negativity of all forms - food, people, etc... (sic)''

As of the time of writing, both quotes have been deleted from Kate's Instagram page, leaving just the snap of her and 40-year-old Rio.

The messages came just days after Kate previously took to social media to reveal she's enlisting the help of nine bridesmaids for her wedding, and told the lucky group that she wanted them to play a major part at her nuptials by inviting them to join her for a meal at restaurant Lupo Bianco in Kent, Southern England, and then presenting each of them with their own bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems asking them to be a bridesmaid.

She wrote alongside snaps of the event: ''What a special day ... the day I asked my favourite girls to be my bridesmaids. The most perfect day in every way, overwhelmed with emotion love you all to bits.

''I had a vision of just how I wanted it to be& it was just absolutely perfect. Thank you to... @hadesignsltd & @h.a.flor for the absolutely beautiful flowers & personalised pouches. @essexloveletters for my flower wall, centrepieces & doughnut wall.

''@worditrhyme for the poems, I gave them 10 facts about each of the girls and they made the most special poems .. we were all in tears! @tors_shimmeringsponges for the beautiful cakes.''