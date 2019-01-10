Kate Wright has opened up about her crippling battle with anxiety and ''self-love''.

The former 'TOWIE' star - who is engaged to retired footballer Rio Ferdinand - has made it her goal for 2019 to care less about what other people think and make herself her number one priority.

The 37-year-old beauty has also vowed to not be ''scared'' to share her personal struggles with the world on social media.

Kate took to Instagram recently to share the quote: ''I'm obsessed with becoming a woman comfortable in her own skin.''

In a lengthy message to her followers, she captioned the post: ''2019 goals

One of my New Years resolutions is to accept myself, something I struggle with.

''Anyone that knows me well knows I suffer with bad anxiety & really struggle to love myself. Most days are a battle with what's going on in my head. I've sort of kept this off social media as I've been to scared to share it, and the less I shared the more distant instagram is from my daily life ... that's going to change this year. I'm going to give more of the ups and downs, not just the fun times.

This year I will not let society's views on who I should be and what I should look like effect me.

I have been so busy making sure everyone else if ok that I have forgot about looking after myself properly .... This year I am working on me; mind, body, soul #selflove (sic)''

Kate and Rio officially started dating in 2017 and their relationship blossomed as ex-Manchester United player tried to rebuild his life following the death of his wife Rebecca Ellison at the age of just 34, due to breast cancer.

Speaking previously about their romance, Kate admitted she and the soccer pundit ''just clicked'' straight away.

She said: ''Rio and I just clicked. I knew about the children and what had happened but at first I didn't give it much thought. When you meet someone you're just enjoying the moment, not thinking about how serious things might become.

''I fell in love with Rio, then I met the kids and fell in love with them. I realised, 'Wow, my life is going to change.' I couldn't be part of his life and not part of theirs. I knew it would be a challenge, but if you love someone you go with it and deal with the difficult stuff.''

Kate also revealed that Rio's kids with his late spouse - Lorenz, 12, Tia, seven, and 10-year-old Tate - all want her and their dad to have a baby together.

She said: ''The kids would like a little brother or sister; they say, 'I dreamt that you were pregnant.' But right now we're just happy with our little unit.''