Kate Moss ''worked like a dog'' on her 1993 Calvin Klein Obsession shoot.

The 47-year-old model and her then-boyfriend, photographer Mario Sorrenti, were flown to the idyllic British Virgin Islands to shoot the iconic campaign but Kate says it wasn't exactly a relaxing getaway.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''I knew it was a job, but I thought it was going to be a right laugh. It was the only time I got paid to go away. It's never been like that since.

''Mario worked me like a dog. He was more professional than I was. He didn't stop taking pictures even when I was sleeping. I was like, 'Leave me alone.' I'd wake up to the click of the Pentax. I don't remember relaxing. I remember working.''

Mario added: ''I shot her on the bed or walking around or standing up or on the couch,'' . We did as much as you could do on the couch at that time.''

However, the hard work was worth it as the campaign photo became a ''cultural phenomenon''.

Mario said: ''I remember thinking, 'That's a good picture' But it became a cultural phenomenon. We would go to parties and people would have it taped on their walls. Kate was so freaking beautiful.''

Calvin Klein's Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons was inspired by Obsession when he was working on his debut fragrance with the brand and he asked Mario to find previously unused pictures from the 1993 for the new campaign for Obsessed.

Kate said: ''It was like seeing home movies. I don't tend to cry, but it was so nostalgic. Oh, my God, we were so young. I showed them to my daughter [14-year-old Lila Grace], and she said, 'Oh, Mommy, look how little you were.'''