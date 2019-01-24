Kate Hudson plans to take a ''genderless'' approach to raising her daughter.

The 'Almost Famous' actress and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani Rose into the world in October and though the 39-year-old star - who also has sons Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, seven, with former fiance Matt Bellamy - explained having a girl hasn't changed her ''approach'' to parenting, she looks at them all as individuals.

She said: ''It doesn't really change my approach, but there's definitely a difference.

''I think you just raise your kids individually, regardless - like, a genderless [approach].

''We still don't know what she's going to identify as.''

However, Kate admitted her youngest child is already ''incredibly feminine'' and she loves buying new outfits for the tot.

She told AOL: ''She is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It's very different from the boys.

''It's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes. With the boys it was just, like, onesies. ... But with her it's a whole other ball game.

''There's some stuff that I'm like, 'I can't do that to her, because it's so over-the-top.' ''

The 'Bride Wars' star's own upbringing taught her that gender roles don't have to be limited and she credits being raised with brothers for having a ''thick skin'' because they always made fun of her.

She said: ''I was a tomboy in a spinning dress. My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put make-up on him all the time, and I'd dress him up and he loved it.

''But growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do.

''People say, 'Oh, your brothers must've really protected you.' And I'm like, 'They threw me right into the fire!' ''