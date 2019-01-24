Kate Hudson will take a ''genderless'' approach to parenting her baby daughter.
Kate Hudson plans to take a ''genderless'' approach to raising her daughter.
The 'Almost Famous' actress and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani Rose into the world in October and though the 39-year-old star - who also has sons Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, seven, with former fiance Matt Bellamy - explained having a girl hasn't changed her ''approach'' to parenting, she looks at them all as individuals.
She said: ''It doesn't really change my approach, but there's definitely a difference.
''I think you just raise your kids individually, regardless - like, a genderless [approach].
''We still don't know what she's going to identify as.''
However, Kate admitted her youngest child is already ''incredibly feminine'' and she loves buying new outfits for the tot.
She told AOL: ''She is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It's very different from the boys.
''It's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes. With the boys it was just, like, onesies. ... But with her it's a whole other ball game.
''There's some stuff that I'm like, 'I can't do that to her, because it's so over-the-top.' ''
The 'Bride Wars' star's own upbringing taught her that gender roles don't have to be limited and she credits being raised with brothers for having a ''thick skin'' because they always made fun of her.
She said: ''I was a tomboy in a spinning dress. My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put make-up on him all the time, and I'd dress him up and he loved it.
''But growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do.
''People say, 'Oh, your brothers must've really protected you.' And I'm like, 'They threw me right into the fire!' ''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.