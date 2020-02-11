Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with her husband Rio Ferdinand.

The 28-year-old star is stepmother to Rio's three children - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, whom he has with his late wife Rebecca - but has said she feels ready to welcome at least one more tot into the family, as she wants to have a child of her own with the football star.

She said: ''I said to Rio say if we have a baby when they get to five I'm going to be great. I know what I'm doing but that baby stage I don't know. The kids talk about having a baby all the time. I said 'Rio I've never changed a nappy, I've never had children!'

''I think [having a baby] will bring us all together, tighter, closer as a knit. It's weird because when we're in the house and it's us five, I feel like their mum and I know I'm not their Mum and we all feel the same. I just feel like they're my children. It's a normal family.''

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star has ''always wanted'' a big family, and although the circumstances aren't what she expected, she still wants more kids.

She added: ''I always thought I wanted a big family but I'd never thought think I'd get it this way. It's just mad when I think about it. I thought I'd have a big family but with three step kids and them losing their mum I never saw it being this way.''

Kate admitted she found it ''hard'' when she first moved in with Rio and his brood, because she felt as though she was ''living someone else's life'' following the tragic passing of Rebecca, who lost her battle with cancer in 2015.

When asked about moving in felt, she said: ''Hard. I think like I always try and think positive and really if I'm, honest, I didn't really think about how difficult it would be. I just thought I'm fine, I'm a nice person, it will be ok. And then I moved in and was like 'Woah, it is going to be ok'. It was just hard, just so hard.

''I was living in a house that was obviously Rio and Rebecca's and there's all pictures on the wall of their wedding. It was really hard for me. It felt like I was living someone else's life and I wasn't already a mum, my life revolved around me and my dog really and I would eat out all the time and I lived a really single life. And all of a sudden I have to cook for three kids, look after them and make sure everything's ok and it was really difficult, I couldn't cook!''

And although the process has been hard, Kate says her wedding last year was ''amazing''.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher for her 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, she said: ''[The wedding was] amazing. I think knowing everything that the kids have been through and Rio and what we've been through as a family and when I think about when I first day I met the kids, that is all I could've dreamed of. The boys walked me down the aisle and Tia was my maid of honour.''