Kate Ferdinand has credited her husband Rio Ferdinand's children with helping her to ''accept'' herself.

The 27-year-old former reality TV star married the retired soccer star earlier this year, and has said that after battling body dysmorphia for several years, she is now beginning to love herself for who she is, thanks to Rio and his three children - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight - whom he has with his late first wife Rebecca.

Kate - who was known as Kate Wright before marrying Rio - said: ''Ever since I was a teenager I've been fighting this internal battle with body dysmorphia. I've always thought I looked bad and it's only in the last two years I have been able to rethink what's important and what isn't.

''I've learned to accept myself, but it's been a hell of a journey. And I'm still on it. I still have bad days, but I never thought I would get to this point. It is like stripping yourself back and finding out what makes you happy and what doesn't.

''I feel like Rio and the kids were a massive part in all of this. I'm now a mum and after everything they've been through in their lives, me worrying about my cellulite really isn't the top of the list any more.''

Rio's first wife Rebecca passed away in May 2015, aged 34, after battling breast cancer, and Kate says she's now doing her best to be a ''good role model'' for the sporting star's brood.

She added: ''Rio's definitely helped me learn to love myself, though, and when you have children you need to be a good role model.

''Tia especially picks up on things - everything I do or say, she does too. So I have to be really careful.''

And whilst adjusting to life with three children has been a ''challenge'', the beauty feels ''so blessed and grateful'' to be where she is.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, she said: ''Becoming a mum to three children who had lost their mum and their nan has been a challenge.

''But we're happy. I have a family who love me and while I never envisioned it happening this way, I feel so blessed and grateful. I was an only child so I always felt very alone. Now I have this lovely family.''