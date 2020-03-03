Kate Ferdinand is trying to be ''more open and honest''.

The 28-year-old star - who is married to former soccer star Rio Ferdinand - admits she has struggled to share her life with her step-children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11 and Tia, eight, but has finally found that ''happy medium''.

She said: ''I always struggle to share my life with the children and that did give me anxiety. Now I'm just being more open and honest with everything. I've found a happy medium. We compare ourselves to everyone's best bits and we don't always know what's going on. So I've made a conscious effort to try and be more open and honest and share not always the great bits of my life and that makes me feel better aswell because you haven't got as much pressure to live up to what everything thinks is happening.''

And the blonde beauty has been in therapy for a number of years, even before she found fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex'.

She added: ''I've had therapy for a long time. There wasn't a tipping point. I had it when I was younger for anxiety and things like that and it's something that I've had throughout the years. I go to and from it. Everyone always think it revolves around finding fame on TOWIE but it doesn't. I had anxiety when I was younger, before I was even on TOWIE I had therapy.''

And Kate insists she is much more ''confident'' this year compared to the last.

She shared to Mail Online: ''I feel much better coming into this year than at the start of last year. I feel a lot more confident, I've been on a real journey of self love and I feel in a much better place than what I did at the end of 2018.''