Karrueche Tran loves ''really hot'' yoga.

The 31-year-old actress finds the sessions at Hot 8 in Los Angeles make her ''feel good and powerful'' because they ''cleanse'' her system and make her stronger and more flexible.

She told HollywoodLife.com: ''I do really hot yoga, like 110 degrees.

''I love that it isn't just a workout. I can also detox my skin, my face, my body, just everything. It just makes me feel so good and powerful. Not only are you cleansing your body and your face, you're just stretching and you're flexible.

''The older you get, we got to stretch these muscles out and sit up straight. We don't think about it, but it's very important, so I think that, those two [hot yoga and stretching] are what's been keeping me in shape right now.''

The 'Claws' actress spares no expense when it comes to looking after her skin.

She said: ''I've been blessed to be able to get using products from Dior and Patcha... Just really great products that help your skin.

''[My rule is just] knowing what type of skin you have and using the right products that will help it.''

And Karrueche also knows how important drinking water is to keeping her complexion clear.

She said: My one thing is, I drink lots of water. I know it sounds cliché, but I try to drink big bottles of water.

''I try to drink at least one a day, or two, but it should be three per day, so three litres a day.''