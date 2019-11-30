Karol G ''died and came back to life'' when Nicki Minaj rapped about her.

The pair have collaborated on Karol's new song 'Tusa' and the Colombian singer/songwriter admitted that the thrill of working with Nicki has not yet worn off.

She told Billboard: ''In her [Minaj's] verse she says, 'It's me and Karol G and we let the rats talk'. I died, I came back to life, I died, I came back to life, I died, I came back to life like 18 times before I understood Nicki Minaj had said my name in her verse.''

Karol, 28, also spoke about her inspiration for the track, explaining: '''Tusa' is when no matter what you know, what they do to you, how much they step on you, how much it hurts, you're entusado [disheartened], because you can't get over it...oh, it's happened so many times to me! The best technique for getting over a tusa is to work out.''

Karol previously revealed she and Nicki, 36,first started talking via Instagram, where they traded songs back and forth until they settled on 'Tusa'.

Karol said: ''She called me and said: 'I'm going to make the best rap of my life for your song'. I felt so happy. I sent her the music at 1 p.m. At 1:07 p.m., she downloaded the file, and at 8 p.m., I had the song back.

''She also surprised me by recording four full lines in Spanish.''

Meanwhile, despite claiming she was planning to retire from music, Nicki recently told fans her new album will be ''fierce, fun, and unapologetic''.

She said: ''It's probably the most excited I've been about an album release in a really long time. I'm happy that we're not making my fans wait for another album, like I've done in the past.''

Nicki - whose fourth studio album 'Queen' dropped in 2018, four years after her third record 'The Pinkprint' - told supporters to look forward to a ''way bigger sound'' on her new album.

She added: ''This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection.''