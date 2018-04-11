The Kardashians have unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian's family have shown their public support to the pregnant star after a video emerged of the professional basketball star seemingly kissing another girl, by ensuring they are no longer tracking his posts on the picture-sharing site.

Kris Jenner, Khloe's mother, and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all said to have snubbed the Cleveland Cavaliers star's Instagram - on which he has 2.7 million followers - as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

While 33-year-old beauty Khloe has also unfollowed Tristan, she is yet to delete pictures of them together from her Insta.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of her and Tristan sharing a smooch and admitted they couldn't wait to meet their baby.

She wrote: ''We are ready whenever you are little mama (sic)''

Last month, Khloe took to Instagram to post a picture of Tristan with his hands on her pregnant belly while she was dressed in her lingerie.

She captioned the image: ''Mommy and Daddy''

Tristan, 27, was seen getting close to a pretty brunette at rooftop bar PH-D Lounge in Manhattan over the weekend.

The video clip appears to show Tristan speaking to the mystery woman before he seemingly leans in for a sneaky smooch.

That's according to the woman who captured the footage, who said: ''I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night.

''They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.''