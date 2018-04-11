Khloe Kardashian's mother and sisters are said to have unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram following the emergence of video footage seemingly showing him kissing another girl.
Khloe Kardashian's family have shown their public support to the pregnant star after a video emerged of the professional basketball star seemingly kissing another girl, by ensuring they are no longer tracking his posts on the picture-sharing site.
Kris Jenner, Khloe's mother, and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all said to have snubbed the Cleveland Cavaliers star's Instagram - on which he has 2.7 million followers - as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.
While 33-year-old beauty Khloe has also unfollowed Tristan, she is yet to delete pictures of them together from her Insta.
Earlier this week, she posted a photo of her and Tristan sharing a smooch and admitted they couldn't wait to meet their baby.
She wrote: ''We are ready whenever you are little mama (sic)''
Last month, Khloe took to Instagram to post a picture of Tristan with his hands on her pregnant belly while she was dressed in her lingerie.
She captioned the image: ''Mommy and Daddy''
Tristan, 27, was seen getting close to a pretty brunette at rooftop bar PH-D Lounge in Manhattan over the weekend.
The video clip appears to show Tristan speaking to the mystery woman before he seemingly leans in for a sneaky smooch.
That's according to the woman who captured the footage, who said: ''I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night.
''They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.''
