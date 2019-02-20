The Kardashian family are ''hurt'' that Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods and says it would have been better if it was just a random woman.
The Kardashian family are ''hurt'' that Tristan Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend.
Khloe Kardashian has been dealt a devastating blow after her partner reportedly cheated with Kylie's pal Jordyn Woods and now the family are rallying around Khloe and giving her support.
Tristan had previously cheated with another woman just days before Khloe and Tristan's daughter True was born 10 months ago and the family feel it would have hurt less this time around if it was with a random woman again rather than someone so close to the family like Jordyn was.
They have decided to cut Jordyn off, according to TMZ, but Kylie - being so close to the television personality - is unsure what to do and is devastated her pal crossed the line.
Kylie is said to be ''very torn'' on how to handle the whole situation after Jordyn and Tristan were allegedly seen kissing at a house party.
A source said: ''The whole family is writing Jordyn off. [Kylie's been] in denial for days. She is very torn on how to handle the situation. Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it ... Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her. Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy. They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.''
