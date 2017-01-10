An unidentified woman grabbed $1,600 (£1,300) of clothing and accessories from DASH on trendy Melrose Avenue and made off in a silver sedan, according to TMZ.

Ironically, the robbery took place hours after French police bosses confirmed they had arrested 17 people in connection to Kim Kardashian's armed robbery ordeal in Paris.

The reality TV star, who is one of the owners of DASH, was bound and gagged as thieves raided her Paris apartment last October (16).

On Monday (09Jan17), cops confirmed they had arrested a gang linked to the incident. Reports suggest one of the men detained was the Kardashian family's longtime driver.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles police officials are still piecing together evidence and surveillance from Monday afternoon's DASH robbery.