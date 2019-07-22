Queer Eye's Karamo Brown returned to his old college Florida A&M University to renovate a student lounge.

The culture expert took on the challenge because he wanted to give something back to the college and create a new communal space for students and faculty to study, relax and hang out.

Karamo, 38, knew something had to be done to reinvigorate the room because it hadn't changed since his time there as a student.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: ''This trip was my first time returning since graduation and I was so excited to go back. It was great to see how the school has changed and the things that have stayed the same.''

Before the redesign, the room consisted of an air hockey table, pool tables and a few places to sit or study.

He added: ''The space before was just as I had remembered it - which meant it needed a refresh!''

In conjunction with home furniture company HomeGoods, Karamo created a ''Zen'' nook, game area, study spaces and so much more.

Karamo is best known on 'Queer Eye' for his compassionate pep-talks and words of wisdom.

He said: ''Whether you're in the space to cram for a final or just trying to unwind, my goal was to inspire every student to be their best self.''

Overall, Karamo hopes the transformation of the space will create a transformation for the students who use it.

The presenter added: ''I hope the new layout brings the students a better balance of work and fun. When you're in college, you work so hard, it's important to remember to give yourself a break!

'Queer Eye' is currently in its fourth season on Netflix and it sees Karamo and the other stars, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, focus on a diverse group of people in need of physical and emotional help.