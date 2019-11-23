Kaitlynn Carter was ''not okay at all'' following her split from Miley Cyrus.

The 31-year-old reality star dated the 'Malibu' hitmaker briefly over the summer following her split from Brody Jenner, and has said that whilst it may look like she's ''thriving'' on social media, her posts don't show the whole picture as she insists she spent a lot of time ''struggling'' in the wake of the split.

During an Instagram Q&A, Kaitlynn was asked for break-up tips, as a fan told her she ''seems to be thriving'' following her two recent splits.

And in a lengthy response, the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star said: ''I want to answer this one because this is the DM I get the most by far.

''I know everyone says this but obviously social media is not the full picture (or even close). I want to be honest about this because I really don't want anyone to think if they're really struggling w a breakup that there's something wrong with them. I was not OK or thriving AT ALL for a while.

''For me staying busy did help and at the end of the day, I still had to work/attend events so I had to keep it moving on social media but when I was alone I was very sad and in my head about all of it. As I've said before, there's really no way around it. You just have to go through it. (sic)''

Kaitlynn went on to share some of her top tips for surviving a difficult heartbreak, which included relying on friends she can ''vent'' to, and trying not to jump into another relationship straight away.

The blonde beauty also credited exercise and meditation with helping her to feel ''so much better'', as well as listening to music.

Kaitlynn urged her followers to try ''practicing understanding and compassion'' when it comes to breakups, as she says she always tries to ''empathise'' with her former flames.

She added: ''it's easy to get lost in feelings of anger and frustration. I do think I have a unique ability to not really ever get angry at anyone and to let things go super quickly and easily but I think that's because I always reframe a situation to look at it in terms of what's causing someone to behave a certain way towards me and then feel empathy for them. It's hard to be angry when you empathize with someone. this has served me well in friendships and business too. (sic)''