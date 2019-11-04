Kaitlynn Carter was ''in love'' with Miley Cyrus.

The 31-year-old reality star enjoyed a brief romance with the 'Malibu' hitmaker earlier this year, following both their splits from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth respectively.

But now, Kaitlynn has admitted that whilst their relationship only lasted around a month, she had fallen head over heels for the 26-year-old singer.

In an essay penned for Elle - which was published on Monday (04.11.19) - Kaitlynn wrote: ''This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her. It wasn't quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn't very complicated, either.

''Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realised that I've never really had a 'type.'''

The pair didn't start dating until August, when Miley split from estranged husband Liam, but Kaitlynn believes she has had feelings for Miley throughout their three-year friendship.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star added: ''As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective break-ups, my first and only romance with a woman was born.

''I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before. It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn't have to think about a thing or overanalyse. It just happened and it felt exactly right.

''Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realised I'd always been drawn to her in a way I wasn't with other friends. But until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.''

Kaitlynn also referenced the fact the romance was ''short-lived'', but said she is ''eternally grateful'' for the relationship, as it helped ''open [her] eyes'' to sides of herself she never knew she had.

She wrote: ''While it was short-lived, I'll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and wonder at all the possibilities of life. I've been forced to get to know myself in a far deeper way than ever before, and not just in terms of my sexual preferences. I've also been forced to reckon with who I am as a person.''