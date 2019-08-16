Kaitlynn Carter admits she need to be ''more vulnerable'' in her Instagram posts despite being terrified of being picked apart online.
The reality star - who was recently spotted kissing newly-separated Miley Cyrus while on vacation - is scared of opening up on social media because people like to analyse what she does.
She said: ''Maybe I need to be more vulnerable on there and open up more and maybe I will... It's that I'm worried [that] it'll just get picked apart which I think is what happens a lot of the time. If you share anything, any kind of opinion, it seems like you just get shredded.''
She finds it hard to share her thoughts online as she feels like her opinion wouldn't be valued.
The 30-year-old beauty - who recently split from spouse Brody Jenner - also admitted she'd initially been reluctant to sign up to appear in 'The Hills: New Beginnings' alongside her former partner but agreed following persuasion from her friend Whitney Port.
Appearing on Whitney's podcast, 'With Whit', she said: ''We took so long to decide to do the show or not... Spencer [Pratt] approached us about it probably two years ago, and it was an automatic no.
''... The reason that I decided [to do] this was because you messaged. You're like, 'I'm doing it so I need you to do it.' So Whitney convinced me to do it.''
''It was originally, we thought, kind of a crazy idea to be for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place because it's not really my comfort zone.''
But the blogger eventually thought it would be a good way to spend more time with Brody.
She added: ''But then I also thought it would be fun. The decision really was about for us to spend more time together. He was always on the road DJing, and I was on the road for work. This was a project we would do together.''
