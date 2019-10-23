Kaitlynn Carter has laughed off her split from Miley Cyrus.

The 31-year-old blogger - who dated Miley, 26, following her separation from Liam Hemsworth - joked about her brief relationship with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker whilst interacting with an Instagram follower.

After Kaitlynn posted a picture of herself in a bikini on the photo-sharing platform, a fan commented: ''Oh Kaitlynn u look too thin r u ok you are so beautiful hope all is ok it was nice to see you healthy for a bit modeling it was normal it seems like the new norm is being shown as super thin is only exceptional (sic)''

Kaitlynn - who split from Miley last month, shortly after she separated from Brody Jenner - replied: ''I mean I been through some s**t lately LOL. (sic)''

Kaitlynn has endured a particularly turbulent time in her personal life over the last few months.

In August, she and Brody announced that they were going their separate ways, though they insisted they still ''love and respect one another''.

In a statement, a spokesperson said at the time: ''Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.''

Following that, Kaitlynn was spotted kissing Miley, shortly after she split from her movie-star husband Liam.

However, their much-discussed romance proved to be short-lived, with the duo ending their relationship in late September.

Around the time of their separation, a source close to the situation explained: ''Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically. They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends.''