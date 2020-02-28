Jenni 'JWoww' Farley thinks there's still ''hope'' Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi will return to 'Jersey Shore'.

The 32-year-old reality TV star announced earlier this year that she wouldn't be filming another series of the show's 'Family Vacation' because she wanted to focus on being a mother to her children Lorenzo, seven, Giovanna, five, and eight-month-old Angelo.

But her 34-year-old former costar is convinced there is still time to persuade Snooki to return as the cast are yet to film the next instalment.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, JWoww said: ''We haven't filmed the new season yet either, so I feel like there's still hope. There is still hope!''

Prior to announcing her departure, Snooki - who has her children with her husband Jionni LaValle - said she thought about quitting ''every single day.''

She said previously: ''I try and quit every single day.

''I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids.

''I don't like partying three days in a row. It's just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. I don't mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.''

She also didn't like how ''serious'' the seasons were becoming.

She explained at the time: ''For me, I don't want that and I'm not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that's the result of it, I just don't like the turnout of it and I don't like the person I'm being portrayed as. This is getting a little too much.

''At 32 years old and with three kids, if I'm doing a reality show I just want it to be fun and light-hearted and lately it's not like that and the show is getting so dramatic.''