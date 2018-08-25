Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has thanked fans after she revealed her two-year-old son isn't speaking yet.

The 32-year-old reality star revealed that her son Greyson Valor ''isn't speaking'' and that he attends ''therapy three times a week'' during the season two premiere of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.

Following the support she's subsequently received from fans, JWoww took to her Instagram account and wrote: ''To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathewswith similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough.

''As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids ... no question. I live my life differently because of them. (sic)''

JWoww - who also has a four-year-old daughter called Meilani with her husband Roger Mathews - revealed that in spite of Greyson's troubles, she still considers him to be perfect.

She added: ''To find out Greyson is 'behind' or 'delayed' crushed me ... but only for a moment ... that moment came from wanting to have 'perfect children' and 'how could this happen to me?' But Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone. (sic)''

Meanwhile, JWoww revealed earlier this year that she suffered a miscarriage before season four of 'Jersey Shore'.

The reality star said she lost her baby shortly before the cameras started shooting the reality show in Florence, Italy, seven years ago.

During a sit-down chat with co-star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, she confessed: ''Three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed, and me and [husband] Roger actually lost a baby. Not a lot of people know.''

JWoww admitted she was a ''f**king mess'' during that season of the reality show.

She explained that because of the medication she was put on, she wasn't able to get a ''handle'' on her life.