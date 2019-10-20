Jennie 'JWoww' Farley has reportedly rekindled her romance with Zack Carpinello.

The 33-year-old reality TV star and Zack, 24, have decided to give their relationship another go, having split earlier this month after less than one year of dating.

The couple were recently spotted together at Universal Studios in Orlando, with a source telling E! News: ''They are trying to work things out.''

Speculation about their relationship was ignited by a recent episode of 'Jersey Shore', which showed Zack being very friendly towards JWoww's co-star, Angelina Pivarnick.

During the episode, the pro wrestler asked Angelina about her sex life, and was also accused of touching her butt.

Zack subsequently issued a statement via Instagram, saying: ''I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for.

''Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. (sic)''

Zack added that he loves JWoww - who has kids Meilani, five, and Greyson, three, with her ex-husband Roger Mathews - and was determined to atone for his mistakes.

He said: ''I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome. (sic)''

Meanwhile, JWoww and Roger recently finalised their divorce after four years of marriage.

Roger's attorney, Christopher Cavalli of Callagy Law, confirmed news of the divorce to TMZ, with the high-profile couple having separated in September 2018.