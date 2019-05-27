JWoww has already introduced her two children Meilani and Greyson to her new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello - despite only splitting from their dad Roger Mathews six months ago.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has already introduced her new boyfriend to her children.
The 'Jersey Shore' star has only been dating 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello a matter of weeks, but she obviously thinks they're in it for the long haul as she's wasted no time introducing him to her kids; Meilani, four, and Greyson, three - despite only splitting from their dad Roger Mathews six months ago.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Zack said: ''I've spent a lot of time with the kids. I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great.''
JWoww, 33, added: ''Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition. So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends ... [ Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he's cooler and will do a lot more. And I'm like, the mom yelling in the background. But it's fine. I'll let him have his moments.''
Although they've only been officially boyfriend and girlfriend a short while, the pair have actually known each other for ages as Zack is JWoww's best friend's brother.
JWoww explained: ''She's been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal's office because we both got in trouble. And cut to 20 years later, I'm now dating her brother, so it's fun. But I loved him way before like, falling in love with him, because I always wanted to see him succeed. He's one of my best friend's brothers. But even outside of that, I just adore his company. Even if he doesn't like something, he goes above and beyond and wants to experience it with me -- watching like, 'Game of Thrones', or going to Disney, or doing something fun and interesting. So, it's something I haven't had, which I appreciate.''
And even her estranged husband Roger, 43, is pleased for her and Zack.
He said recently: ''He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I'm very happy for them.''
JWoww filed for divorce from Roger, whom she married in 2015, in September.
Diamond Dogs was released on this day (May 24) in 1974.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...