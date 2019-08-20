Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley ha revealed that she is having ''lots of sex'' with her new boyfriend, professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.
The 33-year-old reality TV star split with her husband Roger Mathews - the father of her children Meilani Alexandra, five, and Greyson, three - in 2018 and is currently enjoying her new relationship with professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.
Speaking in a new clip for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation', JWoww says: ''I am having lots of sex.''
Although they've only been officially boyfriend and girlfriend a short while, the pair have actually known each other for ages as Zack is JWoww's best friend's brother.
JWoww previously explained: ''She's been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal's office because we both got in trouble. And cut to 20 years later, I'm now dating her brother, so it's fun. But I loved him way before like, falling in love with him, because I always wanted to see him succeed. He's one of my best friend's brothers. But even outside of that, I just adore his company. Even if he doesn't like something, he goes above and beyond and wants to experience it with me - watching like, 'Game of Thrones', or going to Disney, or doing something fun and interesting. So, it's something I haven't had, which I appreciate.''
And even her estranged husband Roger, 43, is pleased for her and Zack.
He said recently: ''He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I'm very happy for them.''
JWoww's children also approve of the relationship with the 24-year-old wrestler.
Zack previously said: ''I've spent a lot of time with the kids. I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great.''
JWoww added: ''Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as my friend Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition. So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends ... [ Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he's cooler and will do a lot more. And I'm like, the mom yelling in the background. But it's fine. I'll let him have his moments.''
