Justin Hurwitz says plans are underway to create a 'La La Land' stage show.

Hurwitz was responsible for scoring and writing the songs for the five-time Oscar winning 2016 musical movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The 33-year-old composer has revealed that it is his intention to turn the Los Angeles love story into a theatre production but he intends to wait ''a few years'' as he wants to let the story ''be a movie for a while''.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, he said: ''The plan is to intentionally take a few years to do it: let the movie be the movie for a while.''

The 2016 romance was directed by Damien Chazelle and follows Gosling's jazz pianist character Sebastian, and struggling actress Mia, played by Stone, as they are drawn together by their common desire to find fame and follow their passions.

Hurwitz - who won the 2017 Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'City of Stars' for his work on the movie - is keen work, once again, with fellow writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical duo who helped create the original songs in the film.

He said: ''I guess it would depend on all of our schedules it would be nice to find a way for us all to work on it again. They're so much fun to work with. Getting the old band back together would be the fun part.''

As for who would direct the stage version, Hurwitz admitted he wasn't sure whether original director Chazelle would be up for taking on the project.

He said: ''That's for Damien to decide, but it's not something he's going to make a decision on for some time.''