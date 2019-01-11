Composer Justin Hurwitz has revealed plans are underway to turn five-time Oscar winning musical movie 'La La Land' into a stage production.
Justin Hurwitz says plans are underway to create a 'La La Land' stage show.
Hurwitz was responsible for scoring and writing the songs for the five-time Oscar winning 2016 musical movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
The 33-year-old composer has revealed that it is his intention to turn the Los Angeles love story into a theatre production but he intends to wait ''a few years'' as he wants to let the story ''be a movie for a while''.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, he said: ''The plan is to intentionally take a few years to do it: let the movie be the movie for a while.''
The 2016 romance was directed by Damien Chazelle and follows Gosling's jazz pianist character Sebastian, and struggling actress Mia, played by Stone, as they are drawn together by their common desire to find fame and follow their passions.
Hurwitz - who won the 2017 Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'City of Stars' for his work on the movie - is keen work, once again, with fellow writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical duo who helped create the original songs in the film.
He said: ''I guess it would depend on all of our schedules it would be nice to find a way for us all to work on it again. They're so much fun to work with. Getting the old band back together would be the fun part.''
As for who would direct the stage version, Hurwitz admitted he wasn't sure whether original director Chazelle would be up for taking on the project.
He said: ''That's for Damien to decide, but it's not something he's going to make a decision on for some time.''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...