'This Is Us' actor Justin Hartley has joined the cast of 'Bad Moms Christmas' which will also star Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn who are reprising their roles from 2016 comedy 'Bad Moms'.
The 'This Is Us' star is to play Ty Swindle, a handsome firefighter by day who doubles as a stripper by night, in the sequel to the 2016 comedy movie 'Bad Moms', which proved to be a hit at the box office.
Justin, 40, will appear alongside returning cast members Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn who are all reprising their roles from the first film.
The plot of the movie focuses on the under-appreciated and rebellious mothering trio of Amy Mitchell (Kunis), Kiki (Bell) and Carla Dunkler (Hahn) who must cope with having their own mums stay for the Christmas period.
Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are teaming up again to write and direct the script for the second movie which is scheduled to hit cinemas in November.
Suzanne Todd will produce the project and Bill Block is on board as the executive producer.
Hartley is mostly famous for his television roles and he will be returning as Kevin Pearson in NBC's family drama 'This Is Us' which has been commissioned for two more seasons.
The hunk also starred in 'Mistresses', 'Revenge' and 'Smallville'.
Hartley is engaged to former 'Days of Our Lives' actress Chrishell Stause.
When young John Bennett's teddy bear miraculously began to speak to him one Christmas night...