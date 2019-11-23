Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The 'This Is Us' actor has cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for his split from the 'Selling Sunset' star and listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, according to TMZ.

The website added that Justin's filing includes the details that ''he does not want to pay Chrishell spousal support and he wants her to pay her own lawyer's fees''.

However, the split has left friends confused as the pair have been spotted publicly together many times since July and attended a pre-Golden Globes party together just last week.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks.

''Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out.''

However, other insiders are unsurprised by the news, saying that the pair are ''fundamentally incompatible''.

A source told PEOPLE: ''In many ways, they're somewhat fundamentally incompatible. Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. He's reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now, and that's not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out.''

Justin and Chrishell, 38, started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017.

They do not have any children together but Justin, 42, has a 15-year-old daughter with Lindsay Koman, who he was married to from 2004-2012.

Chrishell is an actress and has appeared in soaps 'All My Children' and 'Days Of Our Lives'.

However, she is best known for her role on Netflix' reality show 'Selling Sunset', revolving around the high-end residential properties in Los Angeles marketed by the Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm.