Justin Baldoni hopes his children get his ''sense of humour.''

The 'Jane the Virgin' star has two kids; Maxwell, 21 months, and Maiya, four, with his wife Emily and, although he'd love for them to take after their mother when they grow up, he is hoping and praying that they end up with silly personality.

Speaking to Mini magazine's Summer 2019 issue, the 35-year-old actor said: ''I hope they grow up and have much more of her than me. But I hope they have my sense of humour because I'm definitely funnier.''

The pair believe the key to their successful marriage is working together to raise their children - even though he thinks his wife is the ''real-life angel with an intuition that I rely on for everything.''

He added: ''If the world were right-side up, mothers would be the real celebrities.''

But Emily, 34, has nothing but praise for Justin and the way he parents.

She explained: ''Justin has an incredible way of bringing magic to the smallest moments. The kids' eyes light up whenever he comes into the room.''

Justin added: ''Our unique superpower as parents is just that -- coming together and truly co-parenting ...''

This isn't the first time the 'Five Feet Apart' star has gushed about his wife as just last month Justin penned a sweet tribute to her - a day after Maiya's birthday.

He wrote: ''Yesterday was Maiya's 4th birthday. It was surprisingly emotional for me. I'm still filled with so much gratitude - especially for my wife who gave me the gift of fatherhood. @emilybaldoni.

''You hold the key to my heart. I'm writing this for two million people because I've already told you and more than anything hopefully showed you in private. Thank you for bringing our children into this world, for your daily sacrifice, and for teaching me so much every day about what it looks like to love unconditionally. I'm sorry I can often times be like a third child you have to take care of but thank God you have the patience and capacity in your heart to hold so much of my stuff while somehow balancing the physical and emotional needs of our kids.

As you often say- if this world were right side up, mothers would be celebrated simply for mothering. They are the real celebrities. Millions of followers or not.''