Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly planning a destination wedding, after postponing the date for their big day earlier this week.
The couple are already married after secretly exchanged vows in a courthouse in September but are currently planning a full wedding ceremony in front of family and friends, and after they recently pushed back the date for their nuptials, they're now said to be planning to fly their loved ones to a ''tropical destination''.
A source said: ''Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding.''
Justin, 24, and Hailey, 22, are determined to make their wedding ''perfect'', and sources say the model is heavily involved with the planning of their special day.
The insider added to People magazine: ''Although they are already married, they both want their wedding to be perfect. Hailey is working closely with their planner and figuring everything out. She is very excited to plan her wedding.''
The wedding plans come after the couple previously intended on having the ceremony on the weekend of Justin's 25th birthday at the beginning of March, but were forced to delay proceedings after ''certain loved ones'' said they were unable to attend.
Justin and Hailey - who was known as Hailey Baldwin before getting married - had already sent out ''save the date'' messages to 300 people earlier this month, and have now informed all guests about the delay.
The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker confirmed his marriage to the model in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.
He wrote: ''Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic).''
