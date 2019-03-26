Justin and Hailey Bieber will wait to have children.

The couple see it is a priority to start their own family but they want to settle down first and make sure Justin is in a ''good mental state'' before they go down that route.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it's a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn't be surprised if that happened soon.''

Meanwhile, Justin previously insisted he will return to music when he has ''repaired some of the deep rooted issues'' in his life.

He wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.''