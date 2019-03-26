Justin and Hailey Bieber want children but will wait to make sure Justin is in a ''good mental state'' before they start their own family.
Justin and Hailey Bieber will wait to have children.
The couple see it is a priority to start their own family but they want to settle down first and make sure Justin is in a ''good mental state'' before they go down that route.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it's a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn't be surprised if that happened soon.''
Meanwhile, Justin previously insisted he will return to music when he has ''repaired some of the deep rooted issues'' in his life.
He wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.''
Night House speaks to us about his debut album.
In 'No Words Left', Lucy Rose has put down a marker, relatively early in the year, for a definite contender for album of the year.
The Number of the Beast was released on this day (March 22nd) in 1982.
The bands we really want to see play Lolla 2019.
Two Door Cinema Club have now unveiled the first single, Talk, from their upcoming record alongside a vibrant new video.
'Punk' by Chai is a curious anomaly that will divide opinion but at its heart there is some musical magic.
Brendon Urie is channelled through puppet form in the uplifting new video for dancefloor anthem 'Dancing's Not A Crime'.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...