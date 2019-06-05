Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly planning a wedding ceremony for September this year.

The couple officially became husband and wife when they married in secret back in September last year, on the same day they picked up their marriage license, but after planning a larger ceremony for family and friends for several months, they're reportedly looking at hosting the event around the time of their one year anniversary.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September.''

The new report comes after Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin recently said the couple are ''very up and down'' when it comes to their wedding plans, as they haven't been able to decide on anything so far.

She said: ''We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!''

And the couple are believed to be taking things slow when it comes to planning their big day, because they want to focus on the mental health of the 25-year-old 'Sorry' hitmaker - who has been seeking help for depression since February - before they host their wedding.

An insider said: ''Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.

''It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.''

Earlier this year, Justin was said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health.

Another insider said: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better.

''He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''