Justin and Hailey Bieber have revealed the adorable nicknames they call each other.

The couple tied the knot last year, and have now revealed on social media that they each have a cute nickname for their spouse.

Justin, 25, posted several shots of Hailey on his Instagram account as he unveiled his nickname for her, writing: ''This is my bean.''

Whilst 22-year-old model Hailey shared a black and white snap of herself kissing the 'Sorry' hitmaker on the cheek, and captioned it: ''my only bubba''

The simple yet sweet exchange comes after Hailey recently took to social media to share another heartfelt message to her husband, where she dubbed him an ''incredible man'' and praised him for his decision to seek treatment for his mental health.

She wrote: ''You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming.. I love you more every single day.''

And Justin - who made his return to music this month with a feature on Lil Dicky's 'Earth', and joined Ariana Grande on stage at Coachella - also recently gushed over Hailey when he hailed her as his ''soulmate'' in a romantic poem.

He wrote on social media: ''Sunlight falls into the Abyss/Just like i fall into your lips. Waves crash onto the shore/My love for you grows more and more

''Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state/I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE

''Its getting dark to dark to see/A chilling breeze embraces me. The smell of camomile fresh from the garden/My life is a movie that both of us star in.

''Speaking of stars I'm starting to see some/They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom. How big and how vast our world is around us/So grateful for god we were lost but he found us.

''So i write the poem with him always in mind/Things all around us Just get better with time. (sic)''