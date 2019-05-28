Justin and Hailey Bieber are putting mental health before their wedding plans.

The couple married in a secret courthouse ceremony in September last year on the same day they picked up their marriage license, but have been planning a larger wedding ceremony for family and friends for some time.

And after having pushed back the planned date several times, sources have now said the pair are focusing on making sure 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin is ''mentally healthy'' before they worry about their big day.

An insider said: ''Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.''

Justin, 25, has been seeking help for depression since February, and is said to be doing ''much better'' as he focuses on ''taking one day at a time''.

The source added to People magazine: ''It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.''

And Justin is said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months.

Another insider recently said: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better.

''He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin recently said the couple are ''very up and down'' when it comes to their wedding plans, as they haven't been able to decide on anything so far.

She said: ''We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!''