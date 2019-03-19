Justin and Hailey Bieber are pushing back their wedding party.

The couple are planning to have a special ceremony to mark their nuptials, which took place quietly last year but they want to focus on Justin getting better first before they go ahead with the party.

A source told People magazine: ''They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They haven't sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.''

And Justin is said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months.

An insider shared: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better.

''He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''

The comments come after the 'Sorry' hitmaker revealed he was ''struggling a lot'' in a candid Instagram post earlier this month.

He wrote: ''Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.. (sic)''