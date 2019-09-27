Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are said to be really ''proud'' of how strong they've become since they got married last year.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are ''proud'' of how strong their marriage is.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker and the 22-year-old model are set to tie the knot for the second time this weekend, having previously married in a courthouse in New York last September, and have used this past year to ''test'' the strength of their relationship before committing to a lavish religious ceremony in front of their friends and family in South Carolina.
A source told PEOPLE.com: ''They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend. They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony.
''It's very special for them. This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come.
''Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.''
The couple have kept details of their wedding under wraps but it's believed they've hired Daniel Caesar to sing at their reception as he's their favourite singer at the moment.
Hailey and Justin have been planning their wedding ceremony since they legally tied the knot, but they were forced to put their plans on hold earlier this year whilst the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker, 25, sought treatment for depression.
Justin recently opened up about how childhood fame had left him feeling suicidal, but credited Hailey with helping him to become a ''good man''.
He said at the time: ''It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me.
''Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting (sic).''
