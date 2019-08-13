Justin and Hailey Bieber are planning a ''very small'' fall wedding.

The 'Love Yourself' singer and the 22-year-old model legally married on the same day they picked up their marriage license in September last year, but have been planning a traditional ceremony for family and friends ever since.

And now, it seems they could be set to finally host the event a year after they married, as sources say they want an intimate affair set around fall.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Justin and Hailey still don't have a wedding date but they are starting to look at fall dates. It will be very small.''

The decision to hold their ceremony later this year comes as Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin claimed she had no idea what was happening with the couple's wedding, as the pair kept changing their plans.

She said: ''We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!''

Justin, 25, and Hailey have postponed their wedding several times, because they were believed to be focusing on the 'Sorry' hitmaker's mental health before they held their special event, following his decision to seek treatment for depression in February.

An insider said: ''Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.

''It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.''

Earlier this year, Justin was said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health.

Another insider said: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better.

''He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''