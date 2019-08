Justin and Hailey Bieber are planning a wedding party next month.

The 25-year-old singer tied the knot with the 22-year-old model in an intimate ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018 but the pair are planning to throw a huge celebration with family and friends next month.

TMZ reports that the bash could be both an anniversary and wedding party and the pair had to change the date three times to accommodate all of their guests.

Justin and Hailey have also postponed their wedding celebration several times, because they were believed to be focusing on his mental health, following his decision to seek treatment for depression in February.

An insider previously explained: ''Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.

''It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.''

The decision to hold their ceremony later this year comes as Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin recently claimed she had no idea what was happening with the couple's wedding, as the pair kept changing their plans.

She said: ''We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!''

Meanwhile, Justin recently gushed that he is falling ''more in love'' with Hailey everyday and revealed he thinks she's the ''greatest thing'' to ever happen in his life.

Sharing a selection of photos of Hailey to Instagram, he captioned the post: ''I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday (sic)''

And just last month, Hailey admitted she feels like a ''very lucky lady'' to be married to Justin.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I love you so much. Ur my favorite human on earth I'm a very lucky lady (sic)''