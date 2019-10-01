Justin and Hailey Bieber have got married again.

The couple - who originally wed in September 2018 - tied the knot in front of around 150 guests including famous friends such as Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith in the Somerset Chapel and family including both sets of parents and the bride's uncle Alec Baldwin within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on Monday (30.09.19) evening.

According to reports, the ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

A source told E! News the ''guests [were] cheering'' after the pair exchanged their vows.

Guests had been served cocktails before the wedding and trays of champagne were on hand as they left the ceremony to head across to a reception in the Wilson Ballroom for dinner.

It was recently claimed that on Sunday (29.09.19), the couple gathered their loved ones together for a pre-wedding sleepover, where they hosted a screening of their favourite movie 'The Notebook'.

As well as the film, 25-year-old Justin and Hailey, 22, also hosted fun and games at their carnival themed pre-wedding party, and put on a whole spread of ice cream and candy, along with a giant dance party, bowling, and a big game of capture the flag.

Sources say the party lasted into the night, and at around 1am, the couple surprised everyone with water guns to start a huge water fight.

Meanwhile, other sources recently said the couple ''aren't nervous'' about their big day.

An insider said: ''They aren't nervous. They are so comfortable and have never been more sure about anything. It's really just a celebration of their love in front of family and friends. They've been waiting for this day for a long time, and they are just excited it's finally here. They are both very relaxed and not stressed at all.''