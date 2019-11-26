Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly looking to sell their mansion for a more modest home.

The couple - who married in secret last year, and had a second ceremony in September - settled down together in a Beverly Hills mansion back in March this year, but it has now been claimed they're looking to change their living arrangements for something smaller and more homely.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Love Yourself' singer and the 23-year-old model spent their weekend house hunting, and checked out a property in The Summit - an exclusive gated community in Beverly Hills - as well as a modern farmhouse that was recently renovated by 'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis.

The farmhouse is believed to be priced at around $3.5 million, whilst the mansion they currently live in - which has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms - cost them a reported $8.5 million.

When they bought the mansion, sources said the couple were content with their purchase, as it had room for a potential family.

An insider said: ''Justin and Hailey really took their time to settle down roots in L.A. because they wanted the perfect home. The couple wanted something that was safe, centrally located and had room for their possible expanding family.

''Both Justin and Hailey wanted something newer and modern and their Beverly Hills home is exactly what they wanted. The couple is looking forward to finally having a home base in LA.''

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Justin recently praised his wife for making him ''want to be better'', as he rung in her birthday last week.

He wrote on social media: ''Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. P.S. You turn me on in every way (sic)''

And Justin dropped a hint that the pair could be set to start a family soon, as he closed his Instagram post by adding: ''next season BABIES. (sic)''