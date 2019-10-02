Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged new rings from Tiffany & Co. at their second wedding on Monday (30.10.19).
Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged rings from Tiffany & Co. at their second wedding on Monday (30.10.19).
The couple - who originally wed in a secret ceremony in September 2018 - exchanged vows in front of 154 guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina on Monday (30.10.19) and received new wedding bands to mark the occasion.
Both Justin, 25, and his 22-year-old wife's jewellery could be seen in pictures they've shared from the big day, with Hailey wearing both the Tiffany Soleste 18-carat gold diamond-encrusted band, which is valued at $3,125, and the $2,150 Tiffany Soleste 18-carat gold and diamond V-ring.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker had the simple Tiffany Classic 18-carat gold wedding band ring, which is worth $950.
Hailey wore some other pieces from the high-end jewellers for the wedding, including a pair of over five carat diamond stud earrings which were valued at $123,000.
Meanwhile, Justin bought a $50,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks watch as a ''wedding gift'' to himself.
Taking to his Instagram account just before he walked down the aisle, the pop star uploaded a photograph of his new lavish accessory and captioned it: ''Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks @jadellebh (sic).''
It's not known if the 'Baby' singer also bought his wife a matching watch or not.
Justin and Hailey exchanged vows front of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Usher and Jaden Smith - in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.
It's believed the ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.
Once their wedding was done and dusted, Justin uploaded a photograph of the newlyweds sharing a smooch and wrote: ''My bride is [fire emoji].(sic)''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...