Justin and Hailey Bieber ''can't wait'' to host their second wedding.

The married couple tied the knot in secret on the day they got their marriage license in September last year, and are due to host a second ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

And sources have said the ceremony will be a ''different experience'' to their first wedding, with ''extremely meaningful'' vows.

One insider said: ''They can't wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends. It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them. They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows. They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it. Their vows are extremely meaningful.''

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, are also said to be excited to celebrate their marriage with their family and friends.

The source added: ''They are also very excited to have a celebration and party with family and friends. They've never had everyone together in one place so they are excited about that. They are looking forward to having friends and family get to know each other throughout the weekend. They have several different events planned and hope that people will have a great time.''

The guest list for the wedding is being kept under wraps, but it has been reported Daniel Caesar will perform at the wedding while Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin will walk the model down the aisle.

Speaking to E! News, the source said: ''Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are planning on attending the wedding and they have invited several key members of their church. Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only. It's going to be very intimate.''