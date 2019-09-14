Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their first year anniversary on Friday (13.09.19).

The happy couple secretly tied the knot this time last year and marked the occasion with sweet posts on their social media accounts.

Posting a series of pictures of her and her man on her Instagram story, she captioned it: ''1 year of being your Mrs (sic)''

Justin also shared a video to his social media page of him and Hailey seemingly off on a trip together.

Justin previously insisted he is ''strengthened'' by his wife Hailey.

He said: ''Better at 70 baby. I love you more everyday. You challenge me, strengthen me and your overall way cooler and more awesome than I am and I'm okay with that. (sic)''

The 25-year-old star recently opened up about how childhood fame had left him feeling suicidal and using ''pretty heavy drugs''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don't even want to live anymore... By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world ... It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting (sic).''