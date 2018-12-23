Justin and Hailey Bieber have adopted a puppy who they have named Oscar.
Justin and Hailey Bieber have adopted a puppy.
The 'Love Yourself' singer and his 22-year-old model wife - who he's believed to have married in September - took to their Instagram accounts on Saturday (22.12.18) to share pictures and video footage of their new ''dogson'', who they have named Oscar.
Justin shared a shirtless photo of himself with the pooch sitting on his shoulder and wrote: ''Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar (sic)''
The cute canine then appeared in several posts on his Instagram Story, with one photo showing off Oscar's new toys and sleep area which was captioned: ''Merry Christmas from Oscar.''
The 24-year-old pop star then shared a number of videos of himself and Hailey in bed with Oscar as the tiny puppy crawled across Justin's chest, was showered in kissed by the model, and returned the favour by licking her nose.
The 'Believe' hitmaker ended his flurry of posts with a picture of Oscar fast asleep on a pillow.
Hailey - whose surname before her marriage was Baldwin - also shared a number of videos of her ''Christmas baby'' on her own Instagram story, including one of Oscar scampering around on the bed adorned with a large blue bow and more of him sleeping.
However, she also admitted the number of dog posts had been an ''overload'' but she just couldn't help sharing them.
While the couple may be smitten with their new ''dogson'', Hailey - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - recently admitted she ''can't wait'' to have children and hinted that won't be too far away in the future for the couple.
She shared: ''I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality.''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...