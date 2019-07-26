'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow says ''nothing would make him happier'' than to see the the original cast members return in the next instalment of the franchise.
'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow has teased the original 'Jurassic Park' cast may return in the next instalment of the franchise.
The 42-year-old filmmaker revealed that ''nothing would make him happier'' than to see the likes of Laura Dern and Sam Neill - who appeared as Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant in the original 1993 film - as well as Jeff Goldblum, who reprised his role as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm in the fifth film in the series 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', appear in 'Jurassic World 3'.
Speaking to Variety, he said: ''I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people.''
As for whether this will be the last film in the 'Jurassic World' series, the 'Book of Henry' director went on to explain that he doesn't know yet as he tends to focus on ''one movie at a time''.
He said: ''I'm kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one. And it's a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.''
Laura, 53, previously admitted she ''could never say no'' to reprising her role in the next film, although she has ''no idea'' what bosses are ''cooking up'' for the upcoming sixth instalment of the dinosaur franchise.
She said: ''I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet.''
The 'Big Little Lies' star went on to explain that she only just recently met 'Jurassic World' leading man Chris Pratt, 39, however, the pair immediately bonded and Laura insisted the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was ''fantastic and hilarious.''
She said: ''I met Chris recently at a restaurant and we didn't know each other. It was really funny; we ran into each other's arms and hugged each other like we were family, because we're both in the same movie [franchise.] He just seemed fantastic and hilarious.''
Who inspired Eurovision star Bilal Hassani?
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...