Colin Trevorrow and Universal have confirmed the title of the third 'Jurassic World' movie is 'Jurassic World: Dominion',
Colin Trevorrow has revealed the title of the third 'Jurassic World' film.
The movie's director took to Twitter on Tuesday (25.02.20) to mark the first day of shooting the upcoming instalment in the blockbuster sci-fi adventure franchise and also shared the film's official name, 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which can be seen in a picture of a clapperboard he posted on the social media app.
The filmmaker simply captioned the post: ''Day One#JurassicWorld (sic)''
Universal later confirmed the title and Colin has promised to share more professional snaps from the set.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to the money-spinning franchise, whilst it was recently confirmed
that Jake Johnson - who appeared in 2015's 'Jurassic World' - and Omar Sy have both been added to the cast.
They'll be joined on set by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, all of whom appeared in 1993's 'Jurassic Park'.
Other new additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, whilst Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are set to reprise their roles from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.
Despite this, plot details of the upcoming movie - which is slated for release in 2021 - remain a closely-guarded secret.
However, Goldblum previously teased he has a ''nice part'' to play.
The Hollywood star is poised to return to the blockbuster franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the third time, and his character is set to play a big role,
Asked if it's true that he has a significant part in the much-anticipated film, he shared: ''Colin Trevorrow is so wonderful. He's going to write in and direct it.
''Yes, I have a nice part in it.
''I've been reading it every day, working on it and I am eager to do it and get reunited with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] and I can't wait.''
