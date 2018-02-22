'Jurassic World 3' will drop in 2021.

Fans of the dinosaur film franchise will have to wait three years for a third instalment of the popular movie series, which is due to be released on June 11, 2021.

Emily Carmichael will join the third motion picture as a co-writer alongside Colin Trevorrow, who will also return to executive produce the Universal Pictures project.

Trevorrow has co-written the upcoming second film, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', which is due to drop in June this year after he directed 2015's 'Jurassic World'.

He will also executive produce 'Jurassic World 3' alongside Steven Spielberg, who was behind the initial 'Jurassic Park' movies in the 90s.

Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will return to the third motion picture as producers.

In December, Trevorrow revealed the ending in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' will pave the way for a follow-up movie.

He said: ''At the end of this movie, it's not a cliff-hanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier 'Jurassic Park' movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future.''

But the filmmaker admitted there is an underlying theme of ''greed'' across the series, which is a sequel trilogy to the 'Jurassic Park' films.

He added: ''To me it's about greed. The first film is about how if there's money on the table, there will be somebody who will do the worst imaginable things, or in a lot of case, the dumbest imaginable thing in order to get that money. This film focuses a little bit more on our responsibility for these animals that we've made as a result of that greed, but also just the darkest and worst instincts of humans, again, if there's money involved.''