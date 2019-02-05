The teen cast of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' are set to return for the sequel.

Ser'Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner - who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as children who were transformed into adult avatars - are set to reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.

But the 2017 reboot updated the concept by making the game into a video game in which four teens transported into its world, where the kids changed into grown-up avatars.

The adult cast, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson [Wolff] , Jack Black [Iseman], Kevin Hart [Blaine] and Karen Gillan [Turner], are also set to return to the franchise as well as some new faces such as Danny Devito, Danny Glover and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress Awkwafina.

Johnson previously confessed he is thrilled to be working with comedy king DeVito, admitting his 'Twins' star's casting was ''too irresistible'' and definitely something he wanted to share with the film's audience.

The former WWE wrestler previously said: ''The magic of 'Jumanji' is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas.''

The sequel will be directed, written, and produced by Jake Kasdan - who also helmed 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - and co-written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, as well as co-produced by Matt Tolmach and Johnson's Seven Bucks.