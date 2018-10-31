Julius Avery is reportedly being eyed to write and direct a 'Flash Gordon' remake.

The Australian filmmaker has already held talks to helm the movie on behalf of Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says that Matthew Vaughn - who was previously set to helm the project - will remain as a producer.

The original 'Flash Gordon' movie was released in 1980 and starred Sam J. Jones as the central character.

Matthew Vaughn - who previously helmed 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - was attached to direct the project back in 2015.

But in 2017, Matthew noted that a prospective 'Flash Gordon' movie was facing increased competition from other space franchises, such as 'Star Wars' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

He explained: ''You've got 'Star Wars', you've got 'Guardians', so you've got to have your own space opera, but you have to find something that can survive among these two very, very great franchises.''

Meanwhile, Matthew also previously acknowledged that it's difficult to make a successful sequel or follow-up movie.

The filmmaker confessed: ''It's very hard to be original twice.

''People want what they loved about the first film, but if you do have too much of the same people say, 'This is too repetitive and boring'. Then, if you make it completely different, people say 'that's not a sequel.'''