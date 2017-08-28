Julien Macdonald would love the Kardashian family to model in his London Fashion Week show.

The 46-year-old fashion designer is set to showcase his new collection at the annual fashion extravaganza in England's capital next month, and although the star has kept the casting details close to his chest he has admitted he would like a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star to grace the runway in his glitzy garments, as he has previously worked closely with Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner in the past.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the creative mastermind said: ''[Fashion Week] is two weeks to go. It's a crazy time for designers at the moment. I have clothing and then fashion week on Monday night so that's going to be a star-studded show. Last season we had Hailey Baldwin so that was really, really great. You never know but hopefully I'll get some big talent to close my show.

''A show with the Kardashians would be nice.

''I have dressed Kim quite a lot. I like Kylie - I like her, I think she's really good.''

And the style guru has admitted a member of the Kardashian/Jenner brood starring in his show would mean a lot to him because he is a ''big fan'' of the family and has even tuned into the 20-year-old's new spin-off show 'Life of Kylie', which first aired earlier this month.

He said: ''I've been watching her [Kylie's] new show on the E! channel so I'm a big fan of the Kardashians.''

And Julien - who has recently partnered with McDonald's to create a limited edition bejewelled box for the brand's Signature Collection burgers - has hinted his forthcoming capsule will be ''very glamorous and very desirable'', and he hopes to see ''incredible women'' adorning his garments in the future.

When asked about the details of the collection, he said: ''That's a designer's secret. I can tell you that it will be very glamorous and very desirable and hopefully will be worn by some incredible women over the coming months.''